Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The US govt has hidden the existence of UFOs. The question is why.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2177 Subscribers
Shop now
96 views
Published Yesterday

Ep. 42 Guest Tim Burchett - For more than 80 years, the US government has hidden the existence of UFOs. The question is why. The answer is ominous.11.29.2023


https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1729654845806727548?s=20


Keywords
governmentpentagonepisode 42reverse engineeringufo technologyrep tim burchett

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket