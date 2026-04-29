(Intro)

(Driving synth bass line kicks in)

(Industrial mechanical sound effects)

(Electric guitar power chord hits)



[Verse 1]

Hi, it’s Marco, welcome back to the lab

"I Donut Believe"—the series where we grab

The future of power, the solid-state dream

Production-ready, a revolutionary scheme

Inside the Verge TS Pro, the architecture’s clean

Fewer parts, air-cooled, a high-performance machine



[Pre-Chorus]

But how far can we push it? How far can it go?

Can we swap out the old and make the status quo glow?

Upgrading the scooters, doubling the range

Safety and lifetime—it’s time for a change



[Chorus]

(Big Arena Rock sound)

I Donut Believe! (But the power is real)

Breaking the limits of the spinning wheel

Faster charging, simpler by design

Solid-state energy, crossing the line!

More usable energy, less wasted space

Winning the battery tech arms race!



[Verse 2]

Look at the benchmark, fifty volts in the pack

One kilowatt hour, but it’s holding us back

Our demonstrator? Thirty-five percent small

But thirty-five percent more power for the haul

Two kilos lighter, double the density

Moving the world with a new intensity



[Bridge]

(Half-time tempo, atmospheric synths)

Aluminum plates, transferring the heat

Side by side cells, making it complete

In three-and-a-half minutes, we’re halfway to go

Six-and-a-half, and eighty percent show

Ten C peak rate, eighty-two degrees

Comfort zone performance with absolute ease!



[Guitar Solo]

(High-energy, melodic 80s rock solo - Alan Parsons style)



[Verse 3]

Last mile delivery, riders on the street

Uptime and range making business complete

Imagine the bike, ten times faster to charge

A swap-and-go system, the benefit is large

Bring it inside, keep it right in your home

Safe and solid, wherever you roam



[Outro]

Redefining daily life, one pack at a time

Robots and scooters, moving in their prime

Donut technology—it’s more than a spark

Lighting the future, leaving the mark.

(Final power chord)

(Fade out with synth pulse)

