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(Intro)
(Driving synth bass line kicks in)
(Industrial mechanical sound effects)
(Electric guitar power chord hits)
[Verse 1]
Hi, it’s Marco, welcome back to the lab
"I Donut Believe"—the series where we grab
The future of power, the solid-state dream
Production-ready, a revolutionary scheme
Inside the Verge TS Pro, the architecture’s clean
Fewer parts, air-cooled, a high-performance machine
[Pre-Chorus]
But how far can we push it? How far can it go?
Can we swap out the old and make the status quo glow?
Upgrading the scooters, doubling the range
Safety and lifetime—it’s time for a change
[Chorus]
(Big Arena Rock sound)
I Donut Believe! (But the power is real)
Breaking the limits of the spinning wheel
Faster charging, simpler by design
Solid-state energy, crossing the line!
More usable energy, less wasted space
Winning the battery tech arms race!
[Verse 2]
Look at the benchmark, fifty volts in the pack
One kilowatt hour, but it’s holding us back
Our demonstrator? Thirty-five percent small
But thirty-five percent more power for the haul
Two kilos lighter, double the density
Moving the world with a new intensity
[Bridge]
(Half-time tempo, atmospheric synths)
Aluminum plates, transferring the heat
Side by side cells, making it complete
In three-and-a-half minutes, we’re halfway to go
Six-and-a-half, and eighty percent show
Ten C peak rate, eighty-two degrees
Comfort zone performance with absolute ease!
[Guitar Solo]
(High-energy, melodic 80s rock solo - Alan Parsons style)
[Verse 3]
Last mile delivery, riders on the street
Uptime and range making business complete
Imagine the bike, ten times faster to charge
A swap-and-go system, the benefit is large
Bring it inside, keep it right in your home
Safe and solid, wherever you roam
[Outro]
Redefining daily life, one pack at a time
Robots and scooters, moving in their prime
Donut technology—it’s more than a spark
Lighting the future, leaving the mark.
(Final power chord)
(Fade out with synth pulse)