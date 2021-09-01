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Eliyahu [Elijah the Prophet] Is Waiting Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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September 1, 2021 23rd of Elul, 5781 English / Hebrew / Spanish Sub Titles Shalom everyone, Thank you for visiting my channel. "I send you Eliyahu the Prophet before the great and terrible day of HaShem [God] come." Malachi 4:5 I have been saying for many years that Eliyahu (Elijah) the Prophet will be arriving soon... We see the Immaru Star System in our solar system and we will see Eliyahu Hanavi is waiting on Planet Nibiru.... Waiting for what you may ask??? Lets look into the Bible Code to see if Eliyahu comes first or the Messiah comes first and the chain of events and the people involved in this "End of Days" event. This video is called: Eliyahu Is Waiting Bible Code. Enjoy, #shiloh_zemahbenyishai #sammy Viral video by country music artist Derek Johnson. (The truth, Trump and military in control.) https://youtu.be/uovHINPU_k0 Derek Johnson Live Stream (8-28-22) https://youtu.be/0bV3HbGX9Ps Eliyahu Hanavi [Elijah the Prophet]: https://www.aish.com/atr/Elijah-Ascent-to-Heaven.html https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/111833/jewish/Elijah-the-Prophet.htm http://www.execonn.com/matt/Docs/Merkaba.htm Messiah King Cyrus aka President Donald J. Trump https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/31/opinion/trump-evangelicals-cyrus-king.html https://theisraelbible.com/president-trump-king-cyrus https://www.timesofisrael.com/who-is-king-cyrus-and-why-is-netanyahu-comparing-him-to-trump/ https://apnews.com/b5a9aaa901654c7bae00378cb95e7e7a/Israel-group-mints-Trump-coin-to-honor-Jerusalem-recognition https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/mar/23/cyrus-prophecy-evangelical-support-donald-trump Kohen Gadol [High Priest]: https://thegoodnewstoday.org/high-priest-is-chosen-by-sanhedrin-temple-service-could-be-one-week-away/ https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/high-priest/ https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/4195084/jewish/The-High-Priest-in-Jewish-Tradition.htm https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/7689-high-priest The Immaru Star System [Nibiru]: https://youtu.be/5OCTmPMRifQ https://youtu.be/gd6cMrFVnuQ https://youtu.be/O0s29zcYsq0 https://youtu.be/5FKLki2ReQ8 https://youtu.be/OtnL9Eikd-8 https://youtu.be/7XGKYoX-jxU https://youtu.be/_199s_rKoe8 [More] Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/ GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]

Keywords
messiahking davidpresident trumpmoshiachcyrusend of dayseliyahuelijah the prophetbenelijahbible codebible codeshigh priestben davidshilohmessiah king cyrusben yishaitorah codeshiloeliyahu hanavi
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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