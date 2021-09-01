Eliyahu [Elijah the Prophet] Is Waiting Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

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September 1, 2021
23rd of Elul, 5781
English / Hebrew / Spanish Sub Titles
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
"I send you Eliyahu the Prophet before the great and terrible day of HaShem [God] come." Malachi 4:5
I have been saying for many years that Eliyahu (Elijah) the Prophet will be arriving soon...
We see the Immaru Star System in our solar system and we will see Eliyahu Hanavi is waiting on Planet Nibiru.... Waiting for what you may ask???
Lets look into the Bible Code to see if Eliyahu comes first or the Messiah comes first and the chain of events and the people involved in this "End of Days" event.
This video is called: Eliyahu Is Waiting Bible Code.
Enjoy,
#shiloh_zemahbenyishai #sammy
Viral video by country music artist Derek Johnson. (The truth, Trump and military in control.)
https://youtu.be/uovHINPU_k0
Derek Johnson Live Stream (8-28-22)
https://youtu.be/0bV3HbGX9Ps
Eliyahu Hanavi [Elijah the Prophet]:
https://www.aish.com/atr/Elijah-Ascent-to-Heaven.html
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/111833/jewish/Elijah-the-Prophet.htm
http://www.execonn.com/matt/Docs/Merkaba.htm
Messiah King Cyrus aka President Donald J. Trump
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/31/opinion/trump-evangelicals-cyrus-king.html
https://theisraelbible.com/president-trump-king-cyrus
https://www.timesofisrael.com/who-is-king-cyrus-and-why-is-netanyahu-comparing-him-to-trump/
https://apnews.com/b5a9aaa901654c7bae00378cb95e7e7a/Israel-group-mints-Trump-coin-to-honor-Jerusalem-recognition
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/mar/23/cyrus-prophecy-evangelical-support-donald-trump
Kohen Gadol [High Priest]:
https://thegoodnewstoday.org/high-priest-is-chosen-by-sanhedrin-temple-service-could-be-one-week-away/
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/high-priest/
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/4195084/jewish/The-High-Priest-in-Jewish-Tradition.htm
https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/7689-high-priest
The Immaru Star System [Nibiru]:
https://youtu.be/5OCTmPMRifQ
https://youtu.be/gd6cMrFVnuQ
https://youtu.be/O0s29zcYsq0
https://youtu.be/5FKLki2ReQ8
https://youtu.be/OtnL9Eikd-8
https://youtu.be/7XGKYoX-jxU
https://youtu.be/_199s_rKoe8
[More]
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]