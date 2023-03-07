Pentagon is Desperate! The Trap is Sprung! Kyiv sent its Strategic Reserves to Bakhmut!

The battle for the Donetsk city of Bakhmut is becoming more and more fierce, and the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are becoming weaker. Against the backdrop of the flight of professional Ukrainian soldiers from Bakhmut, the Kyiv authorities are at least somehow trying to prevent this. In order to somehow rectify the situation, Kyiv is transferring its new strategic reserves to the Bakhmut area. Footage appeared on social networks of a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, consisting of Panthera T6 armored vehicles, moving toward the city. According to some reports, these armored vehicles are part of the newly formed 47th and 88th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are likely to be involved in the battles for Bakhmut.

