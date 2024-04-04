Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Back to the Future - Jane Clayson a Cohost of The CBS Morning Show Shares The pH Miracle Lifestyle
channel image
What is happening
9233 Subscribers
Shop now
15 views
Published 21 hours ago
DrRobertYoung

The pH Miracle - A New Way of Living, Eating, Breathing, Thinking, Feeling and Believing. I call this new lifestyle the Alkalarian Lifestyle and Live-it NOT a Die-it!

To learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to - www.drrobertyoung.com


To support the work and research of Dr. Robert O. Young go to - www.givesendgo.com/research


To purchase the pH Miracle books and products go to - www.phmiracleproducts.com

Keywords
healthsciencelifestylefitnessphph miracleback to the futurerobert youngdrrobertyoungalkalarianjane claysoncohostcbs morning showlive it lifestyle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket