KINZAZA - Baobab (Official Music Video)

Quand notre royaume a été créé… le Baobab a été le premier arbre planté par le Créateur. Il était grand et beau, il avait une grande bouche et ne savait pas se taire. Un jour, le Créateur, ne pouvant plus supporter les opinions du grand arbre volubile, perdit son sang-froid et arracha le baobab de la terre et le replanta à l'envers. Depuis ce jour, notre royaume est inversé; le monde des rêves est devenu réalité et la réalité s'est transformée en illusion. La vie est devenue la mort et la mort est devenue la vie. Le sommeil est devenu éveil et l'état d'éveil est devenu impossible.

Le Baobab à grande bouche n’apparaît pas dans cette vidéo, mais cette chanson parle bien de lui. Quand à Madame Léopard, elle s’est créé un monde bien à elle après avoir trouvé la sortie du monde à l’envers.



When our realm was created…the baobab was the first tree planted by the Creator. It stood tall and handsome, it had a big mouth, and it couldn’t shut up. One day, the Creator could not stand the baobab’s opinions any longer, lost his temper and ripped the baobab out of the earth and planted it back upside-down. Since that time our realm got flipped; the dream world became reality, and reality turned into illusion. Life became death, and death became life. Sleep became wakefulness, and the state of wakefulness became impossibility.

Big-mouthed baobab is not featured in this video and yet it is a song about it.

Madame Léopard found a way out the upside-down world into a world of her own.



Video by KINZAZA® Copyright © 2018 KINZAZA All rights reserved.

Music by KINZAZA® Copyright © 2006 KINZAZA All rights reserved.

Texts by KINZAZA® Copyright © 2018 KINZAZA All rights reserved.

www.kinzaza.com



Camera : Melanie Ladouceur

Costumes : Ponton Costumes