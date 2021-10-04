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Israel Under Missile Attack - A Message From Qanon - False Flag Nation
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111 views • October 04, 2021
Yesterday and today Israel has been attacked by hundreds of missiles fired from Gaza. Why is the attack happening now? A message from Qanon about possible soon-to-be events. False flags are a part of our nation and the world.
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