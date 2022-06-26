DarylLawsonLive.com Roe v. Wade OVERTURNED 6-24-22 Prophetic Jer 1:5 Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations. Jer 1:5nlt "I knew you before I formed you in your mother's womb. Before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as My prophet to the nations." Luk_18:16 But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God. Mar 9:42 And whosoever shall offend one of these little ones that believe in me, it is better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he were cast into the sea. Mat 18:10 Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven. Mat 18:11 For the Son of man is come to save that which was lost. Mat 18:12 How think ye? if a man have an hundred sheep, and one of them be gone astray, doth he not leave the ninety and nine, and goeth into the mountains, and seeketh that which is gone astray? Mat 18:13 And if so be that he find it, verily I say unto you, he rejoiceth more of that sheep, than of the ninety and nine which went not astray. Mat 18:14 Even so it is not the will of your Father which is in heaven, that one of these little ones should perish. Psa_110:1 A Psalm of David. The LORD said unto my Lord, Sit thou at my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool. Isa_66:1 Thus saith the LORD, The heaven is my throne, and the earth is my footstool: where is the house that ye build unto me? and where is the place of my rest? Mat_5:35 Nor by the earth; for it is his footstool: neither by Jerusalem; for it is the city of the great King. Mat_22:44 The LORD said unto my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand, till I make thine enemies thy footstool? Mar_12:36 For David himself said by the Holy Ghost, The LORD said to my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand, till I make thine enemies thy footstool. Luk 20:42 And David himself saith in the book of Psalms, The LORD said unto my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand, Luk 20:43 Till I make thine enemies thy footstool. Act_7:49 Heaven is my throne, and earth is my footstool: what house will ye build me? saith the Lord: or what is the place of my rest? Heb_1:13 But to which of the angels said he at any time, Sit on my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool? Heb_10:13 From henceforth expecting till his enemies be made his footstool.