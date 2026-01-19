BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
The Second Coming Of Christ—Part Two—Satan's Little Season And The Fire Of God (Prophecy Message 26)
LibertyFellowshipMT
LibertyFellowshipMT
18 views • 1 day ago

(Prophecy Message Number Twenty-Six)

This message was preached by Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, January 18, 2026, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.


Donate to Pastor Chuck Baldwin here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Donate.aspx


Order "The Present Reign Of King Jesus: Why Evangelicals Are Wrong About A Literal One-Thousand-Year Future Earthly Reign" (PM24) here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Present-Reign-Of-King-Jesus-Why-Evangelicals-Are-Wrong-About-A-Literal-One-Thousand-Year-Future-Earthly-Reign-DVD-By-Chuck-Baldwin-The-24th-Message-in-his-Prophecy-Series/p/720531313


Order "The Second Coming Of Christ—Part One—The First Resurrection" (PM25) here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Second-Coming-Of-Christ-Part-One-The-First-Resurrection-DVD-By-Chuck-Baldwin-The-25th-Message-in-his-Prophecy-Series/p/772695770


Order "Why Ezekiel's Gog And Magog Prophecy Is NOT Identifying Russia" (PM6) here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Why-Ezekiels-Gog-And-Magog-Prophecy-Is-NOT-Identifying-Russia-DVD-By-Pastor-Chuck-Baldwin-The-Sixth-Message-in-Dr-Baldwins-Prophecy-Series/p/695685834


Order Prophecy Package Set One here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-One-6-DVDs-Containing-The-First-6-Prophecy-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/463337290


Order "The Seventh Seal And Fifth And Sixth Trumpets: The Siege - Part Two - The Demons Arrive" (PM13) in Prophecy Package Set Three here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Three-5-DVDs-Containing-5-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/603919571


Order "The Beast, The Mark And The Number Of His Name" (PM18) and "A Succession Of Antichrists" (PM19) in Prophecy Package Set Four here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Four-6-DVDs-Containing-6-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/714225176

jesusprophecyrapturesecond coming of christsecond comingfirst resurrectionsatans little seasonchristian resurrection
