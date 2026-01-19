The Second Coming Of Christ—Part Two—Satan's Little Season And The Fire Of God (Prophecy Message 26)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Prophecy Message Number Twenty-Six)
This message was preached by Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, January 18, 2026, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.
Donate to Pastor Chuck Baldwin here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Donate.aspx
Order "The Present Reign Of King Jesus: Why Evangelicals Are Wrong About A Literal One-Thousand-Year Future Earthly Reign" (PM24) here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Present-Reign-Of-King-Jesus-Why-Evangelicals-Are-Wrong-About-A-Literal-One-Thousand-Year-Future-Earthly-Reign-DVD-By-Chuck-Baldwin-The-24th-Message-in-his-Prophecy-Series/p/720531313
Order "The Second Coming Of Christ—Part One—The First Resurrection" (PM25) here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Second-Coming-Of-Christ-Part-One-The-First-Resurrection-DVD-By-Chuck-Baldwin-The-25th-Message-in-his-Prophecy-Series/p/772695770
Order "Why Ezekiel's Gog And Magog Prophecy Is NOT Identifying Russia" (PM6) here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Why-Ezekiels-Gog-And-Magog-Prophecy-Is-NOT-Identifying-Russia-DVD-By-Pastor-Chuck-Baldwin-The-Sixth-Message-in-Dr-Baldwins-Prophecy-Series/p/695685834
Order Prophecy Package Set One here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-One-6-DVDs-Containing-The-First-6-Prophecy-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/463337290
Order "The Seventh Seal And Fifth And Sixth Trumpets: The Siege - Part Two - The Demons Arrive" (PM13) in Prophecy Package Set Three here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Three-5-DVDs-Containing-5-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/603919571
Order "The Beast, The Mark And The Number Of His Name" (PM18) and "A Succession Of Antichrists" (PM19) in Prophecy Package Set Four here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Four-6-DVDs-Containing-6-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/714225176