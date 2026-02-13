BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Logan's Run & the Underground Prisons of Future-Past
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5185 followers
80 views • 1 day ago

Construction of underground facilities is a fact. Over 60 known ancient underground facilities have been discovered. As events escalate on the surface as the events of May 2040 and November 2046 draw closer, more and more government, military and scientific operations will be moved into these underground bases and cities. As the population on the surface is distracted in endless bread & circuses, billionaires and millionaires, famous and infamous will be disappearing into the underworld. Explanations as to the 'death' and disappearances will be provided as cover. But it's all a mistake. These paradise facilities will become prisons and the inmates will be subject to the same psychotic machinations we have seen unfold on the surface.


Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership



Music by ASMFuture


Houston MeetUps are always great and hope to see you there. Tickets- https://archaix.ticketspice.com/archaix-meetups


Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership


Re-Awaken the Immortal Within [207 packed pages] now available

https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix website- https://archaix.com/


CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix for KIDS- 1048 pages of Nursery Rhymes & Children’s Tales [14 Collections from Old Books] ready. $9.66. https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix Store- https://archaixstore.com t-shirts, mugs, stickers, drives, books


Archaix Books- https://archaix.com/books all authored by Jason


Archaix Chart downloads- https://archaix.com/charts


ACADEMY- https://archaix.com/academy


Archaix Resources- https://archaix.com/resources


Archaix X (Twitter) https://x.com/archaix138


MAIL Archaix/ Jason at: PO Box 493 Willis, TX 77378


🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍

https://streamyard.com/


Shared from and subscribe to:

Archaix

https://www.youtube.com/@Archaix138/videos

