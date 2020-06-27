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Esteem the Word of God Above Everything: Part 2
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4 views • June 27, 2020
Christian liberals and political leftists love to change the meaning of words. In fact, they HAVE to change the meaning of certain words in order to make their policies, opinions, and overall worldview morally palatable.
This is a demonic scheme, and it is how liberal Christians are re-writing the word of God.
On today’s show we are going to be talking about this, as well as finishing our discussion on Chick-Fil-A, and reviewing some powerful moments from a message given recently by Francis Chan regarding the bible and how we as Christians should view it.
PART ONE OF ESTEEM THE WORD OF GOD ABOVE EVERYTHING:
https://youtu.be/ZDANwAWe_I4
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Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
This is a demonic scheme, and it is how liberal Christians are re-writing the word of God.
On today’s show we are going to be talking about this, as well as finishing our discussion on Chick-Fil-A, and reviewing some powerful moments from a message given recently by Francis Chan regarding the bible and how we as Christians should view it.
PART ONE OF ESTEEM THE WORD OF GOD ABOVE EVERYTHING:
https://youtu.be/ZDANwAWe_I4
***********************************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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