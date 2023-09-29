Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 20, 2023

Episode 2111 - 30 tons of ground beef to be recalled. UAW strike could cripple supply lines and the economy. Who is Mike Pence? Why are statin drugs so bad? Why is wine dangerous to drink, causing a plethora of diseases and obesity? Housing is a mess right now. Is there going to be a zombie apocalypse? Have we become a nation of snitches? Another great green show today. High energy must listen broadcast.
