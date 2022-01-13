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THE CENTRAL BANKERS PLAN TO CONVERT TO DIGITAL CURRENCY & REGULATE WHAT YOU SPEND IT ON!
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273 views • January 13, 2022
AUGUSTA CARSTENS General Manager of BIS (Bank of International Settlements) Speaking at a meeting titled "CROSS BORDER PAYMENTS - A VISION FOR THE FUTURE" on 10-19-2020.
They plan to end the dollar. That's why they are printing so much money. Those connected with the Govt are BUYING UP EVERYTHING including homes, farms & business property using the money the Govt is printing.
He said with digital currency they will know everything you spend your money on, transaction by transaction & will give them the authority to DENY YOU TO SPEND YOUR MONEY ON ANYTHING THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO BUY!
They plan to end the dollar. That's why they are printing so much money. Those connected with the Govt are BUYING UP EVERYTHING including homes, farms & business property using the money the Govt is printing.
He said with digital currency they will know everything you spend your money on, transaction by transaction & will give them the authority to DENY YOU TO SPEND YOUR MONEY ON ANYTHING THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO BUY!
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