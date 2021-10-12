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Naked Metaphysics - Star Goddess in A Dreambody
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38 views • October 12, 2021
Thumbnail: Fresco of the Egyptian star goddess Nut
Fair Use Notice: Regarding images used on channel, I give credit to the sources whenever possible. My channels are not monetized. No copyright infringement is intended.
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/...
Explore the Modern Mystery School: https://nemeta.org/
The Biography of the Earth, a free online course in 9 email episodes: www.sophianicmyth.org
Orientation talk for visitors – The Seven Groves of Nemeta : https://nemeta.org/course/visitors/
Fair Use Notice: Regarding images used on channel, I give credit to the sources whenever possible. My channels are not monetized. No copyright infringement is intended.
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/...
Explore the Modern Mystery School: https://nemeta.org/
The Biography of the Earth, a free online course in 9 email episodes: www.sophianicmyth.org
Orientation talk for visitors – The Seven Groves of Nemeta : https://nemeta.org/course/visitors/
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