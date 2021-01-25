BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1/25/2021 Miles Guo: If the CCP attacks Taiwan, it will be finished more quickly
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
947 followers
Follow
293 views • 6 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZfgiAmy-vc

1/25/2021 Miles Guo: Communism and socialism believe in authoritarianism - half of the CCP’s life bar was gone the moment it started to crack down on Hong Kong. The other half of the life bar was lost from the moment the CCP plotted the conspiracies at the Jingxi Hotel for the so-called Sino-US trade negotiation to the release of the CCP virus. If the CCP attacks Taiwan, it will be finished more quickly 1/25/2021 郭先生直播：共产主义、社会主义信奉的是“权力主义” - 中共在开始弄香港时半条命没了，从京西宾馆给所谓的中美谈判下绊子到释放病毒，另外半条命也没了，若中共对台开战，就是自行加速灭亡

trumpchinabioweaponccpartemisinincovidstevebannonivermectinhcqccpvirusbgymilesguotakedownccptakedowntheccpnfscgettrhcoinvaccine disasterhdo13579artesunatehimalayaexchange3f
