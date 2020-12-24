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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 59 SUCHARIT BHAKDI GERMAN VIROLOGIST NAILS THE CORRUPTION.
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265 views • December 24, 2020
Sucharit Bhakdi is German and one of the worlds leading virologists.
Here we see exposed further the lies and mis-information the world is given.
Please share this far and wide our world depends on it more than ever.
God Speed
Please see my wonderful site for CBD health support with Hempworx
website: www.awarriorcbd.com
Please subscribe to both website and my YouTube channel very important!
Please subscribe to earthunited.global to be part of the global solution.
Here we see exposed further the lies and mis-information the world is given.
Please share this far and wide our world depends on it more than ever.
God Speed
Please see my wonderful site for CBD health support with Hempworx
website: www.awarriorcbd.com
Please subscribe to both website and my YouTube channel very important!
Please subscribe to earthunited.global to be part of the global solution.
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