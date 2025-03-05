BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'They hate America' – Musk blasts Democrats for booing Trump's drive to tackle Ukraine conflict
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
106 views • 1 month ago

‘They hate America‘ – Musk blasts Democrats for booing Trump’s drive to tackle Ukraine conflict

“The only flag being waved and the ONLY cheer by Democrats was for another country,” Elon Musk wrote on X.

Trump recalled during his address to Congress that the US had sent billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense “with no security, no anything.” (the only time Democrats clapped).

Then he wondered whether Democrats “want to keep it going for another five years”, something that they cheered.

Adding: 

❌ CIA reportedly confirms pause in intel sharing with Ukraine  

Earlier in the day, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the US has stopped providing intelligence to Ukraine, but continues to transmit information about Russia and Ukraine to its closest allies, including London.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed that there is a “pause on the military front, on the intelligence front”, as reported by a Fox News correspondent.

