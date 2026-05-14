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CHP Talks: Gwen Landolt—REAL Women Defending Canada from Radical Feminism!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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May 14, 2026: My special guest this week is Mrs. C. Gwendolyn Landolt, co-founder past President and current Vice-President of REAL Women of Canada. We discuss the founding of REAL Women in 1983, their efforts to defend the innocent pre-born from abortion and all Canadians from the destructive policies and philosophy of the radical left-wing feminists and secular socialists who were undermining the foundations of marriage, family and civil society. We touch on the Charter, on the legalization of drugs and the struggle to defend Christian values in Canada.

Learn more about Gwen Landolt and the work of REAL Women at:

https://realwomenofcanada.ca

It’s a great organization to join and support.


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
feministstorontoleftistsdrugsconstitutionsupreme courtabortionsenatewomenchp canadarod taylorottawacharterreal womenreal women of canadamaidcdnpolichp talkschristian heritagegwen landoltgwendolyn landolt
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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