Iran warns strongly to US aircraft carriers passing through the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian IRGC Navy gave a strict message to the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which was passing through the Strait of Hormuz not to carry any aircraft through the strait. The strike group was spotted by Iranian drones heading towards the Persian Gulf, making the crossing in the first place to help Israel during its attack on Gaza amid conflict with Hamas.
Mirrored -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.