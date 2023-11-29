Create New Account
Iran warns strongly to US aircraft carriers passing through the Strait of Hormuz
The Prisoner
Iranian IRGC Navy gave a strict message to the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which was passing through the Strait of Hormuz not to carry any aircraft through the strait. The strike group was spotted by Iranian drones heading towards the Persian Gulf, making the crossing in the first place to help Israel during its attack on Gaza amid conflict with Hamas.

Mirrored -

MILITARY TUBE TODAY
Keywords
iranuss dwight d eisenhowerthe strait of hormuz

