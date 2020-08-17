Peasants for Plutocracy: How the Billionaires Brainwashed America (Mini-Documentary)

The Founders were the privileged elite movers and shakers of their time. To believe they were more altruistic than the elite movers and shakers in today's privileged class is wishful thinking. The progression has followed an expected course, the privileged have increased their grip and broadened the boundaries of their control. The current trend implies that it will likely get worse before it' gets better for marginalized middle and lower class Americans. I think Bernie is right, it will take a revolution to change the present course. The privileged are not going to volunteer to participate in a major paradigm shift of their value and belief system whose foundation is "every man for himself". Today's American ruling class resembles the bigger and stronger men pushing women and children out of the way to get to the life boats first on the Titanic. It's Darwinian evolution; "survival of the fittest" to the point of dominance and blind to the suffering it causes the less powerful. With distinction between the powerful and powerless comes an arrogance and sense of entitlement clearly demonstrated by Lloyd Blankfein's statement and belief that he and his ilk were "doing God's work" when they were guilty of crashing the world's economy for their own gains. And gain they did! I propose that the powerful more closely resemble and present the behavioral characteristics of Sociopaths and Psychopaths rather than self proclaimed agents of a benevolent higher power. It's a no brainer, how bad does it have to hurt before Americans break out of their denial and/or their brainwashing to the point of hopeless obedience.