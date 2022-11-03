Stop The [Bidan] Insanity

Tragicomic: Divider In Chief

* Joe has clearly become desperate and delusional — or is this a scripted act?

* Every word is a lie; it’s hallucinatory listening to it.

* Editor’s note: Body double? CGI/hologram? Clone/robotoid? Who knows.

* Votes, demographics and the “Celebration Parallax”.

* Latest Dem attack line on voter ID: but the trans!





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 November 2022