Stop The [Bidan] Insanity

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Tragicomic: Divider In Chief
* Joe has clearly become desperate and delusional — or is this a scripted act?
* Every word is a lie; it’s hallucinatory listening to it.
* Editor’s note: Body double? CGI/hologram? Clone/robotoid? Who knows.
* Votes, demographics and the “Celebration Parallax”.
* Latest Dem attack line on voter ID: but the trans!
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 November 2022