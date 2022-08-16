Fraud: A COVID-19 Vaccine Summary - Round Table w/ Brook Jackson and Warner Mendenhall

Find Warner's work at www.covidlawcast.com and www.warnermendenhall.com

Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/

Support RTE by buying your copy of "Overcoming the COVID Darkness" through our affiliate link: https://amzn.to/3Ap3Fjx

Follow us on all our platforms:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp2V_2S02t-F69FZdFRlMXw

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/



Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/eduengineer/

Visit the Campfire Wiki: https://www.campfire.wiki/