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Accountability
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92 views • February 01, 2022
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Notes ..
-- Accountability -
For us Catholic men Accountability means answerable = Who are you answerable to?
Small groups are important so men can hold themselves accountable to what God is calling them.
Failure to consult makes it likely a plan will not succeed.
Scripture teaches that we will be held accountable before God ..
That we are each meant as brothers and sisters in Christ to hold each other accountable ...
Here on earth for our words and actions.
If you are accountable with the wrong ethics then you keep doing wrong things, but if you hold yourself accountable to a group of men, and your wife, you then have many councilors.
"Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective." ~ James 5:16
"Plans fail when there is no counsel, but they succeed when advisers are many." ~ Proverbs 15:22
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
Notes ..
-- Accountability -
For us Catholic men Accountability means answerable = Who are you answerable to?
Small groups are important so men can hold themselves accountable to what God is calling them.
Failure to consult makes it likely a plan will not succeed.
Scripture teaches that we will be held accountable before God ..
That we are each meant as brothers and sisters in Christ to hold each other accountable ...
Here on earth for our words and actions.
If you are accountable with the wrong ethics then you keep doing wrong things, but if you hold yourself accountable to a group of men, and your wife, you then have many councilors.
"Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective." ~ James 5:16
"Plans fail when there is no counsel, but they succeed when advisers are many." ~ Proverbs 15:22
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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