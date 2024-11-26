BGMCTV Messianic Lesson E275 Parash 006 Toldot B’resheet (Gen) 25_19- 28_9 HQ

BGMCTV E275 Parash 006 Toldot B’resheet (Gen) 25:19- 28:9





Two Major themes in this Parash (Torah Portion). The first theme is prophecy. The second theme is not putting importance on the things of Yehovah and crying about it later. Crying about the outcome of something you gave away for a single meal. This Parash also deals with lies, deception and taking advantage of those with a loss of a certain sense. This is also the last time we would hear from Ya’akov’s mother for her lie and deception of Yehovah’s child of the promise her husband and son even though Yehovah said this would happen.





Gen 25:22 The children fought with each other inside her so much that she said, "If it's going to be like this, why go on living?" So she went to inquire of Adonai, Gen 25:23 who answered her, "There are two nations in your womb. From birth they will be two rival peoples. One of these peoples will be stronger than the other, and the older will serve the younger."





Gen 25:33 Ya`akov said, "First, swear to me!" So he swore to him, thus selling his birthright to Ya`akov. Gen 25:34 Then Ya`akov gave him bread and lentil stew; he ate and drank, got up and went on his way. Thus `Esav showed how little he valued his birthright.





