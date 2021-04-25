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San Bernardino Shooting and Terrorist Attack | True News
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74 views • April 25, 2021
An update on the latest regarding the San Bernardino, California Shooting and Terrorist Attack which left 14 dead and 21 injured on Wednesday.
Stefan Molyneux discusses the reaction of the political establishment, Barack Obamas amazing predictive capacity, Tashfeen Malik's Facebook praise of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the failure of the immigrant vetting process, Syed Rizwan Farook's trips to Saudi Arabia, absolutely amazing statements by Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the impact of gun free zones.
Note: This is the opening to the Call In Show conducted on December 4th, 2015. We'll be posting the conversation between Stefan and a California listener shortly.
The Truth About The San Bernardino Shooting and Terrorist Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIE1kWqQvsk
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
White Mass Shooter Epidemic? Not Really.
http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2015-12-02.html
Sources
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3346500/Pictured-handcuffed-body-San-Bernardino-terrorist-Pakistani-wife-pledged-allegiance-ISIS-Facebook-slaughter-14.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3346988/I-think-married-terrorist-Friends-San-Bernardino-shooter-Syed-Farook-certain-radicalized-Pakistani-wife-disappeared-following-California-wedding-one-year-massacre.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3346787/When-Planned-Parenthood-attacked-headlines-don-t-say-extremist-Christian-Farook-family-lawyers-accuse-media-FBI-unfairly-calling-San-Bernardino-attack-terrorism-linking-Islam.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3346861/First-picture-terrorist-Tashfeen-Malik-pledged-allegiance-ISIS-killing-14-party-attack-radicalized-American-husband-devout-laws-never-seen-face.html
http://www.dailywire.com/news/1593/loretta-lynch-vows-prosecute-those-who-use-anti-james-barrett
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2015/12/03/weve-had-a-massive-decline-in-gun-violence-in-the-united-states-heres-why/?tid=sm_tw
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2014/10/mass-shootings-increasing-harvard-research
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux discusses the reaction of the political establishment, Barack Obamas amazing predictive capacity, Tashfeen Malik's Facebook praise of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the failure of the immigrant vetting process, Syed Rizwan Farook's trips to Saudi Arabia, absolutely amazing statements by Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the impact of gun free zones.
Note: This is the opening to the Call In Show conducted on December 4th, 2015. We'll be posting the conversation between Stefan and a California listener shortly.
The Truth About The San Bernardino Shooting and Terrorist Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIE1kWqQvsk
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
White Mass Shooter Epidemic? Not Really.
http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2015-12-02.html
Sources
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3346500/Pictured-handcuffed-body-San-Bernardino-terrorist-Pakistani-wife-pledged-allegiance-ISIS-Facebook-slaughter-14.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3346988/I-think-married-terrorist-Friends-San-Bernardino-shooter-Syed-Farook-certain-radicalized-Pakistani-wife-disappeared-following-California-wedding-one-year-massacre.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3346787/When-Planned-Parenthood-attacked-headlines-don-t-say-extremist-Christian-Farook-family-lawyers-accuse-media-FBI-unfairly-calling-San-Bernardino-attack-terrorism-linking-Islam.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3346861/First-picture-terrorist-Tashfeen-Malik-pledged-allegiance-ISIS-killing-14-party-attack-radicalized-American-husband-devout-laws-never-seen-face.html
http://www.dailywire.com/news/1593/loretta-lynch-vows-prosecute-those-who-use-anti-james-barrett
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2015/12/03/weve-had-a-massive-decline-in-gun-violence-in-the-united-states-heres-why/?tid=sm_tw
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2014/10/mass-shootings-increasing-harvard-research
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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