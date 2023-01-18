Metaverse: Global Collaboration Village Press Conference WEF 2023
Klaus Schwab announces the “Global Collaboration Village,” a WEF virtual reality platform using Metaverse technology.
When asked about declining trust in institutions and how the Metaverse can play a role, WEF Founder Klaus Schwab reassures attendees that “Global Collaboration Village” technology can be trusted because one of the partners will be INTERPOL.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.