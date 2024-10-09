Blindspot 129 Middle East Mayhem [118,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza] & There’s a Demon in my Desktop

Blindspot 129 - Middle East Mayhem [Doctors estimate 118,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza - 5.4% of the population] & There’s a Demon in my Desktop & Tales from Quantum Computing’s parallel universes…





4/10/24





New estimates put Gaza death toll at 118,000 - 5.4% of the population

Iran attacks Israel - hits several military, including Mossad targets

Iran takes off stop-blocks - no more unilateral self-restraint

Ayatollah speech - Friday 4 October - We will not hide, we will not back down

NATO member calls for use of force against Israel

Dugin on the Israeli pager, walkie-talkie, tech attacks and the grim consequences of total tech-frontier war(s)

Tapping parallel universes via Multi-dimensional D-Wave Quantum Computing





This BS can be broken in two parts. Part 1 looking at the escalation ladder in the Middle East leading us to some of the last rungs towards total regional mayhem. But, then following on BS 128 where we looked at the work of James Giordano, who took us into the proverbial depths of nano-bots, neural-machine interfacing, electronic warfare, the cyborg, and biotech interfaces, in this delivery we delve into the apparently mysterious entrails of Quantum computers, and the thoughts of Geordie Rose on the D-Wave quantum computer.

But, before that, let’s look at Middle East mayhem…

- New estimates put Gaza death toll at 118,000 - 5.4% of the population



