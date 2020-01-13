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Se filtra video de la OMS sobre inseguridad de las vacunas
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3255 views • January 13, 2020
http://CienciaySaludNatural.com Luego de haber anunciado al público que las vacunas eran perfectamente seguras, la Dra. Soumya Swaminathan, científica jefa de la Organización Mundial de la Salud OMS, admitió (en privado ante los expertos) que no hay estadísticas para saber la cantidad y cuales son los efectos adversos que las vacunas causan. Sucedió durante la Cumbre Mundial de Seguridad de Vacunas de la OMS en diciembre pasado en Ginebra, Suiza.
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