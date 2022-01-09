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New Year, Same [Bidan]
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21 views • January 09, 2022
Biden is damaged goods.
Dems want to primary Joe.
Their civil war rages on.
He got caught flat-footed on COVID.
The latest jobs report was a huge miss.
His inflation crisis continues.
The Democrat base is fractured — and on its last legs.
The media went wild on his Jan. 6 speech.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Watters’ World | 8 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6290695440001
Dems want to primary Joe.
Their civil war rages on.
He got caught flat-footed on COVID.
The latest jobs report was a huge miss.
His inflation crisis continues.
The Democrat base is fractured — and on its last legs.
The media went wild on his Jan. 6 speech.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Watters’ World | 8 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6290695440001
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