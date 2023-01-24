Situation Update, Jan 24, 2023 - Ready for collapse? Critical infrastructure now FALLING APART across the world

0:00 Intro

3:23 WEF Menu

4:49 Chat GPT AI system

10:18 Traffic noise rules

13:04 Turmeric

16:08 Ultimate anti-aging remedy

33:07 Pakistan

38:50 Crazy things

44:30 Lyman Bishop





- ChatGPT AI system just passed an MBA final exam

- Human MANAGERS will soon be obsolete as AI takes over

- Traffic cameras now LISTENING and writing tickets for excessive sound

- Turmeric found to treat symptoms of IBD

- Ultrasound treatments found to REJUVENATE "zombie" cells like fountain of youth

- Tuning forks, sound healing and vibrational medicine

- Pakistan suffers nationwide grid failure, blames no one

- Critical infrastructure no longer reliable anywhere

- Great Britain pays residents to STOP using electricity

- Davos elitists tell us to EAT CRICKETS while they dine on salmon and steaks

- Full interview with Lyman Bishop of Hoplite Armor about ballistic protection





