Storing Sourdough Starter : Your apocalypse best friend for endless bread

Imagine never having to buy yeast again. With a sourdough starter, you can literally bake bread forever, right from the comfort of your own pantry. But, if you're wondering how to store that precious starter to keep it alive and thriving, I've got you covered. In this video, I’m sharing the best ways to store your sourdough starter so you can enjoy fresh, homemade bread on your terms. Trust me—whether you're a sourdough pro or just starting, you don't want to miss this!

The secret to keeping your starter happy is all about temperature control. Too hot, too cold, and your starter could suffer. I’ll show you the optimal spots for storage and how to keep it alive without fuss. If you're baking every day, you’ll want to store it at a warm 70-80°F, and feed it regularly. For those of us who don’t have time for daily upkeep, storing it in the fridge is the perfect solution to pause its development and save you time. You can store your starter in the fridge for up to a month and still get great results when you're ready to bake again.

This video is a game-changer if you're looking for a simple way to manage your sourdough starter with minimal effort. Plus, I’ll share a few handy tools that make storing your starter easier than ever. So, if you're ready to become a sourdough pro and add this amazing, low-maintenance ingredient to your pantry for life, hit play now! Don’t forget to comment on where you store your starter or any tips you have—let’s get the conversation going!

Be sure to visit LoadedPotato.org for more delicious, easy, and budget-friendly recipes like this one, all using only shelf-stable and canned foods. Whether you're looking for quick dinner ideas or ways to save money on groceries, my website has everything you need to make mealtime easier and more affordable. Check it out for meal plans, grocery lists, and so much more to help you reduce your dependency on fresh ingredients!

I’ll be posting twice a day, cheap meals, product reviews, cooking videos, and how to use Loaded Potato to solve all your dinner problems. Most of my meals can be ready in 5-10 min and cost $1-2 a person. Feed your family homemade healthy protein and veggie filled meals but never thaw meat or slice and dice veggies again.





https://loadedpotato.org





#sourdoughstarter #storingstarter #easysourdough #cannedfood #shelfstable #quickdinnerideas #cheapdinnerideas#pantrymeal #easymeals #grocerycalculator #mealplanner #ihatecooking #cookingsucks #healthymeals #sickofdinner









----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------



