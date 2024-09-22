2024datetbd-S2EmotbdSpecialx-KevinMcGaryEBLM-FullShow BTS/SP Video

Part 1 (of 2) in series of discussions with Founders of EveryBLM (EveryBlackLifeMatters) w/ part 1 being with Kevin McGary (Black Conservative) and part 2 w/ Neil Mammen (actual African (born in Ghana) American) about their desire to counter The Left #BlackyLyingMarxists (all but defunct now, as the Leaders of bought Mansions for themselves and now few willing to donate to them after clear abuse of Funds intentions) and together created EBLM as Conservative (I dare say/agree ChristiTutionalist) version not afraid to be Pro-Life (cares about unborn Babies, including Black Babies) or Every Black Life doesn't really matter (like to original BLM that is only interested in Leftist Politics (Marxist) agenda which supports funding Margaret Sanger's Planned Slaughterhood organization that Sanger founded to "Kill the Human Weeds" (Blacks, and some others) in her Words).

Part 1 likely to air via Audio podcast release in Oct 2024

Part 2 follow-up likely air Audio podcast side in Jan 2025