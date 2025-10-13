🇨🇦 Revival in Canada? What REALLY Happened in Drayton Valley | Steve Holmstrom & Sammy Robinson

*Donate to help us make more shows at http://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*





Was it a moment—or the beginning of a *movement*?





In early September 2025, thousands from across Canada gathered in Drayton Valley, Alberta, for an unexpected and powerful move of God. With just 35 days of preparation, what unfolded left many asking: *Is revival breaking out in Canada?*





In this episode, Steve Holmstrom and Sammy Robinson share the *behind-the-scenes stories* of how this national gathering came together and the incredible testimonies of salvation, healing, and hunger for God that followed.





*In this episode you’ll hear:*





• The remarkable *origin story* of the event—including a prophetic vision and a field that survived fire

• How 7,000+ people gathered in 35 days—with no big campaign

• Stories of *healings, salvations,* and **over 400 baptisms**

• What this moment says about the *spiritual hunger* in Canada today

• A powerful *call to prayer, unity,* and hope for the next generation





📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.





📌 Help us share this video. Please comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!





🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-146





FIND US AT:

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa74lXt5UbESEYNsk3

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faytene-tv/id1502455295

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#RevivalInCanada #DraytonValleyRevival #CanadianChurch #FayteneTV #FaithInCanada #VoiceOfRevival #SteveHolmstrom #SammyRobinson #CanadianPrayerMovement #ChristianTV #HopeForCanada



