Medical Freedom in Florida? Really?!

Is Florida governor Ron DeSantis a wolf in sheep's clothing? He has called for a grand-jury investigation into wrongdoing related to the injections, but this is built on a legislative foundation of medical tyranny. Meanwhile, medical murder continues in Florida hospitals.
