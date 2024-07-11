Cal Washington - "InPower: Reclaim Your Authority"

Thursday, July 11 ,2024 @ 12:00 PM EST

Guest: Cal Washington

https://www.inpowermovement.org/

Construction contractor, musician, and family man-turned law merchant scholar, Cal Washington is the co-founder of InPower. He found himself tangled in the legal system and was forced to learn the truth about how things are, rather than how things appeared, or how things should be. Through his difficult journey, a path emerged. At the end of this path, he found himself on the other side, free of tyranny. This knowledge and experience came at great cost, but also with a great blessing. Today Cal is inspired to share that knowledge and experience with others, so that what happened for one can happen for many.

Grace Asagra, RN MA

