Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - BOMBSHELL EXPOSURE !! MAC Address Phenomenon and Ribbons - Hydrogel or Optical Cables 30TH NOV 2022
33 views
channel image
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
Published 10 hours ago |

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Show on People-to-People Radio

MAC Address Phenomenon in C19 injectable microchips

Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. David Nixon, Dr. Shimon Yanowitz and Electrical Engineer Matt Taylor are part of an international collaborative team effort to shed light on the self-assembly nanotechnology in the C19 injectables. In this new video we present new research information testing the microchips that develop from Pfizer vial contents and their emission of MAC addresses.

Keywords
vaccinesgeoengineeringfematyrannyworld health organisationworld depopulationdeath jabs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket