PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - BOMBSHELL EXPOSURE !! MAC Address Phenomenon and Ribbons - Hydrogel or Optical Cables 30TH NOV 2022

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Show on People-to-People Radio

MAC Address Phenomenon in C19 injectable microchips

Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. David Nixon, Dr. Shimon Yanowitz and Electrical Engineer Matt Taylor are part of an international collaborative team effort to shed light on the self-assembly nanotechnology in the C19 injectables. In this new video we present new research information testing the microchips that develop from Pfizer vial contents and their emission of MAC addresses.