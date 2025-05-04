West Texas Earthquake Today " BREAKING: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes West Texas & El Paso

A powerful 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck West Texas near Mentone on the evening of May 3, 2025, shaking areas including El Paso and parts of New Mexico. A second quake followed shortly after, measuring 2.9 in magnitude.





Watch the full update on the affected areas, what experts are saying, and if more tremors could follow.





