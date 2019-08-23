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Who Is Europe's Leader?
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280 views • August 23, 2019
The European Union comprises 28 nations, accounting for more than 500 million people. Who leads this growing power? The European Parliament meets in Brussels, but is that really the seat of authority for Europe? Who is Europe's Leader?
Additional Resources:
A Fourth Reich? - http://www.tomorrowsworld.org/magazines/1999/may-june/a-fourth-reich
http://www.Tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Additional Resources:
A Fourth Reich? - http://www.tomorrowsworld.org/magazines/1999/may-june/a-fourth-reich
http://www.Tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
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