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Lockdown: The new totalitarianism
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43 views • December 09, 2020
Kate Wand, December 3, 2020
A short video about the new totalitarian ideology: Lockdownism.
"Lockdown: The New Totalitarianism"
An essay by Jeffrey A. Tucker, recited in true propagandized fashion.
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
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Lockdown: The right side of history
https://www.brighteon.com/ded93d76-6f9e-4b4c-92c3-9d25afd11b02
Lockdown: The dark side of history
https://www.brighteon.com/00edaab7-3329-4089-a7af-6b87283f96b6
Lockdown: The new totalitarianism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vg7U8A4WejPl/
*** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** ***
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Show Notes:
Lockdown: The New Totalitarianism by AIER editorial director Jeffrey A. Tucker:
https://www.aier.org/article/lockdown-the-new-totalitarianism/
Soviet October Revolution Parade 1984: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77Q7G8pdXtA
Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
The Very Opinionated Kate Wand Show
A short video about the new totalitarian ideology: Lockdownism.
"Lockdown: The New Totalitarianism"
An essay by Jeffrey A. Tucker, recited in true propagandized fashion.
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
*** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** ***
Lockdown: The right side of history
https://www.brighteon.com/ded93d76-6f9e-4b4c-92c3-9d25afd11b02
Lockdown: The dark side of history
https://www.brighteon.com/00edaab7-3329-4089-a7af-6b87283f96b6
Lockdown: The new totalitarianism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vg7U8A4WejPl/
*** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** ***
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show:
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
FB: https://www.facebook.com/pg/The-Very-Opinionated-Kate-Wand-Show-107564297838363/
Very Opinionated MERCH & WORKS: https://very-opinionated.com/store/
ALL VIDEOS ARE ON ODYSEE: https://lbry.tv/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
Show Notes:
Lockdown: The New Totalitarianism by AIER editorial director Jeffrey A. Tucker:
https://www.aier.org/article/lockdown-the-new-totalitarianism/
Soviet October Revolution Parade 1984: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77Q7G8pdXtA
Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
The Very Opinionated Kate Wand Show
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