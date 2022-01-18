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FULL SHOW: Too Shocking To Believe: Democrats Call For Children To Be Removed From Their Parents
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280 views • January 18, 2022
A loaded Monday broadcast starts from unbelievable policy being introduced by Democrats to take children from their parents to Joe Biden making the radical comparison of George Floyd to Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK day. Republicans and Democrats are both realizing how dangerous the Democrat leadership and policy is for the future of America and are calling it out. Novak Djokovic deported from Australia as the Australian Open begins. There’s an update on January 6th defendant and creator of the Walk Away movement, Brandon Straka. The liberal left is still triggered over the “mass formation psychosis” meme so they are now banning it on social media. Must have hit a nerve…
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