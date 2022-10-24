Biblical Health #29: Adult Bed Wetting A Healthy Blessing From God...

Don't worry you'll wake up at night and not wet the bed. The need to urinate frequently, in our world of poisons from Ismal's Oil Pharmaceutical derivatives, is a mechanism through which God protects us and detoxes us. Faith is accepting what God has given you and trusting that He knows best and will heal you if you get out of the way and let Him do it...

"All things are for the good of those who are called according to His purposes"...