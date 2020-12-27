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A10. MMS STORIES: Marco Takes Chlorine Dioxide for the first time on a video chat (PART 1)
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298 views • December 27, 2020
I have a good friend Marco, who had never heard of MMS/Chlorine Dioxide before and was curious to try it out. I sent him a free set of the 2 bottles to try. He took it on a video chat to show his experience. This is part 1 of a 2 part video set where I video chat with him 10 days later after taking about 1 drop per day. His experience is very interesting and worth reporting here.
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