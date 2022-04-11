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Struggling with cognitive decline? Make a cognitive comeback with these 22 biohacks!
jroseland
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112 views • April 11, 2022

Doctors like to tell their patients that there's "no cure" for Dementia or Alzheimer's, that you need to suffer a slow decline of your mind for decades, and will be spending a small fortune on increasingly ineffective pharmaceutical drugs. Being diagnosed with a degenerative condition is not a death sentence; it can be overcome with an intentional and persistent Biohacking strategy.


1:56 Cognitive decline is prolific

4:02 Smart Drugs

9:34 Mitochondrial Dysfunction

10:57 Mitochondrial Nootropics

12:04 Ginkgo Biloba and Ginseng

13:45 Brain Training

15:02 Exercise

19:03 Keto Lifestyle

24:48 Problematic Gene Alleles

27:33 Books

29:38 Need accountability?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/survey/lost-my-edge

Take survey 🧠 What is your Biohacking "Why?"

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/survey

📞 Apply for Biohacking consultation/coaching

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/biohacking-consultation-coaching


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
cognitive declinecognitive comebackaccountability coachingcognitive coachingbooks about cognitive declinereverse cognitive declinecure cognitive declinesmart drugs for cognitive declinemitochondrial dysfunction and cognitive declinenootropics for cognitive declineginkgo biloba and ginsengbrain trainingfor cognitive declineexercise and cognitive declineketo and cognitive declineproblematic gene allelescognitive decline and genetics
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