Struggling with cognitive decline? Make a cognitive comeback with these 22 biohacks!

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Doctors like to tell their patients that there's "no cure" for Dementia or Alzheimer's, that you need to suffer a slow decline of your mind for decades, and will be spending a small fortune on increasingly ineffective pharmaceutical drugs. Being diagnosed with a degenerative condition is not a death sentence; it can be overcome with an intentional and persistent Biohacking strategy.
1:56 Cognitive decline is prolific
4:02 Smart Drugs
9:34 Mitochondrial Dysfunction
10:57 Mitochondrial Nootropics
12:04 Ginkgo Biloba and Ginseng
13:45 Brain Training
15:02 Exercise
19:03 Keto Lifestyle
24:48 Problematic Gene Alleles
27:33 Books
29:38 Need accountability?
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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