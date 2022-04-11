Struggling with cognitive decline? Make a cognitive comeback with these 22 biohacks!

Doctors like to tell their patients that there's "no cure" for Dementia or Alzheimer's, that you need to suffer a slow decline of your mind for decades, and will be spending a small fortune on increasingly ineffective pharmaceutical drugs. Being diagnosed with a degenerative condition is not a death sentence; it can be overcome with an intentional and persistent Biohacking strategy.





1:56 Cognitive decline is prolific

4:02 Smart Drugs

9:34 Mitochondrial Dysfunction

10:57 Mitochondrial Nootropics

12:04 Ginkgo Biloba and Ginseng

13:45 Brain Training

15:02 Exercise

19:03 Keto Lifestyle

24:48 Problematic Gene Alleles

27:33 Books

29:38 Need accountability?





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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