2023.02.15 In the future, the bookkeeping by the blockchain is immutable and irreversible, and artificial fraud is avoided. The CCP governs the country by fraud, and the CCP governs the country by deception. It is the enemy of the progress of the times and will inevitably be eliminated.

未来是由区块链记账是不可改，不可逆，避免人为造假，以假治国，以骗治国的共产党，是时代进步的敌人，必然被消灭。



