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E-mail to Church "Minister"
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10 views • June 07, 2022
I am a former member of a group calling themselves the Church of Christ. They claim to be the only true Church established by Jesus Christ, while all other groups are merely man-made denominations. So, how does their Christianity truly stack up? Listen while I read an e-mail I sent to one of their preachers and find out!
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