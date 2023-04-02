Excerpt from the Bill Maher show. Winsome Sears: "This person murdered 6 people. I don't really care who you say you are... you don't get a say in telling us who you are. You killed six people, that's what really matters."
Do you think pedo Bill Maher could be the illegitimate child of Hugh Heffner? Sure looks like him.
>Winsome Sears was endorsed by Trump, then after in office, made a derogatory remark about him. I havent forgiven her for this. Same goes for Candace Owens. They are in no position to try to divide the MAGA supporters by casting doubt on PDJT.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2fua5m-lt-gov-winsome-sears-drops-truth-bomb-on-the-transgender-nashville-killer.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.