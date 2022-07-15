All About Autophagy and Clearing Spike Protein: FLCCC Weekly Update (July 13, 2022)

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This week’s eye-opening weekly update was all about ‘autophagy’. What is it, and why is it so important? Well, ask Dr. Paul Marik.

“There is only one way to get rid of spike protein, and that's by stimulating autophagy. That is the only way.”

Basically, autophagy is the body's garbage truck. It's a fascinating idea… the concept is that the host heals itself.

Dr. Mobeen Syed, with his always helpful graphics, explained exactly how autophagy works in easily understandable terms. Together he and Dr. Paul Marik discussed how to optimize your own body’s autophagy.

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Formed by leading critical care specialists in March 2020, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has developed highly effective treatment protocols that aim to prevent and treat COVID-19 at all stages of the disease.

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