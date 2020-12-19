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Terre platte eclipse prouvent le mensonge de la boule Flat Earth: The Selenelion Lunar Eclipse Exposes The Globe Lie
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27 views • December 19, 2020
RV Truth
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20,2 k abonnés
Link to my patreon. Patreon supporters have access to contact me directly through email with questions or comments. https://www.patreon.com/russianvids
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