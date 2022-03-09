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EntertheStars: Does Russia Have Proof of US-Ukraine BioWeepons Labs? [08.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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42 views • March 09, 2022
+ USVetsinUkr & USHostage
Links for verification:
https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/brad-pitt-angelina-jolie-new-orleans-home#:~:text=Brad%20Pitt%20and%20Angelina%20Jolie's%20New%20Orleans%20Home%20Sells%20for%20%244.9%20Million,-The%20actors%20first&text=The%20New%20Orleans%20home%20the,now%20been%20sold%2C%20reports%20People.
https://www.frenchquarterjournal.com/archives/saying-goodbye-or-good-riddance-to-gov-nicholls-street
https://globalnews.ca/news/8630397/brad-pitt-sues-angelina-jolie-winery-sale/#:~:text=Jolie%20sold%20Chateau%20Miraval%20to,up%20and%20renovating%20the%20winery.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2022/03/07/stoli-vodka-rebrand-russia-ukraine/9408037002/
Russia claims they found documents ordering Ukraine scientists to destroy evidence that there were bioweapons labs creating pathogens against international law with the US.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qlP_Aq4O5c
https://heliofant.com/gallery.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n_xCI-peq0&;t=222s
PEPITO
https://film.ua/en/news/2370
https://www.dnasolutionsusa.com/
https://www.pepitoproduzioni.it/en/who-we-are/
Italian Mafia breaking teeth
https://books.google.com/books?id=_DZNL9i0CPgC&;pg=PA302&lpg=PA302&dq=sicilian+mafia+chipped+front+tooth&source=bl&ots=9aPKfL3LUZ&sig=ACfU3U3szuNy4lUIPZlidYPkQnv-Spp4AA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi8m8nHw7T2AhWEVN8KHchOAgQQ6AF6BQiCARAD#v=onepage&q=sicilian%20mafia%20chipped%20front%20tooth&f=false
https://books.google.com/books?id=a5efCgAAQBAJ&;pg=PT98&lpg=PT98&dq=sicilian+mafia+chipped+front+tooth&source=bl&ots=ml_W8uYQMt&sig=ACfU3U2jzqkqLP3bmcNW_RpT5lPUAFRziA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi8m8nHw7T2AhWEVN8KHchOAgQQ6AF6BQiDARAD#v=onepage&q=sicilian%20mafia%20chipped%20front%20tooth&f=false
https://newrepublic.com/article/118010/eastern-ukraine-mafia-state-can-kiev-impose-rule-law
headlines
https://www.yahoo.com/news/peoples-convoy-truck-protest-drives-153652109.html
Why would Russia bomb their own Russians in the Stewcrane?
https://www.yahoo.com/news/russia-declares-cease-fire-opens-083345498.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/just-cant-stand-american-veterans-163657833.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/foreign-fighters-now-battlefield-helping-214733078.html
https://sports.yahoo.com/former-pentagon-official-russia-could-use-brittney-griner-as-high-profile-hostage-010121886.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/russian-tactics-ukraine-invasion-similar-084240238.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/china-calls-u-did-native-134903450.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/deadly-tornadoes-sweep-iowa-173700241.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/feud-between-mail-carriers-wild-143009007.html

3,371 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9CFz171SgA0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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