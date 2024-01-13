Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
KYRIE ELEISON
channel image
SALVATORIO
2 Subscribers
14 views
Published 17 hours ago

KYRIE  ELEISON


Kyrie eleison

Christe eleison

Kyrie eleison

Eleison

Eleison


Kyrie Christe

Kyrie Christe

Kyrie Christe

Eleison

Eleison

Eleison


Lord have mercy

Christ have mercy

Lord have mercy

Have mercy

Have mercy


Lord Christ

Lord Christ

Lord Christ

Have mercy

Have mercy

Have mercy

Kyrie eleison

Christe eleison

Kyrie eleison

Eleison

Eleison


Kyrie Christe

Kyrie Christe

Kyrie Christe

Eleison

Eleison

Eleison


Words  Kyrie Eleison

Music by Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024


Keywords
lordmercyhavekyrieeleison

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket